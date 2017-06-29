For parents or guardians of small children, going to see art—and getting kids interested in art—can be a daunting task. But certain shows, including several across New York this summer, are tailor-made for audiences of all ages.

Below, we share a selection of art to see this July and August, from smartly curated outdoor shows to exhibitions of leading contemporary artists and engaging public art installations—all of which wee audiences will love.









Carsten Höller at Gagosian

Jun. 20–Aug. 11 • 555 West 24th Street