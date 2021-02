Part of Rago Auctions’s “ Prints + Multiples ” sale, thislithograph is already attracting interest ahead of the auction’s live bidding, which will take place on February 17th. The print is one of two works by the innovative artist that are available at the Rago auction; the other is an etching from much later in her career. A pioneer of Orphism—a radiant blend of Cubism and Futurism—Delaunay created works that were bold explorations of color and form. The two works for sale at Rago are a testament to that spirit of geometric experimentation.