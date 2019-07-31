Advertisement
Visual Culture

10 Striking Moments in Photojournalism This Month

Jacqui Palumbo
Jul 31, 2019 1:06pm
In July, record-breaking temperatures above 100 degrees fahrenheit scorched Europe, sending residents searching for ways to cool down and exacerbating wildfires across Portugal. The Conservative party in the U.K. elected Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson to lead the country, while multi-week protests in Puerto Rico pressured the governor to step down. In Pontevedra, Spain, and East Java, Indonesia, centuries-old cultural traditions continued—one that saw wild horses herded and sheared, and the other that saw offerings at the mouth of a volcano. These are 10 of the most striking pictures taken by photojournalists this month.

On July 24th, Queen Elizabeth II greeted the United Kingdom’s incoming prime minister, Boris Johnson. Johnson stated on his first day in office that the U.K. will exit the European Union regardless of whether a deal with EU leaders is reached.

Photo by Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

On July 24th, former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee. He discussed his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which he submitted in March after a nearly two-year-long investigation.

Photo by Alex Brandon/AFP/Getty Images.

On July 25th, Isamar Sepulveda and Adriana Hernandez kissed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, celebrating the resignation of governor Ricardo Rosselló. Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans took to the streets following a leak of the former governor’s extensive homophobic and misogynistic text messages.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

On July 13th, part of Manhattan’s west side blacked out due to some faulty connections in the city’s electrical system. Subway service was disrupted, traffic lights went dark, and Times Square billboards were eerily vacant.

Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images.

On July 22nd, members of the Syrian Civil Defense carried an injured child from the rubble of a collapsed building in the rebel-held town Maaret al-Numan. Activists claim the airstrikes, which killed at least 27 people, were conducted by Russian warplanes. Moscow has denied involvement.

Photo by Anas Alkharboutli/Picture Alliance via Getty Images.

On July 21st, wildfires continued to rage in central Portugal’s mountains. Planes and helicopters began to aid nearly 2,000 firefighters on the scene. Here, a woman searches for help in Casas da Ribeira in Mação.

Photo by Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images.

On July 19th, China’s artistic swimming team placed second in the Women Team Free event during the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

On July 18th, the Tenggerese people journeyed to the crater of Mount Bromo in East Java, Indonesia—part of their annual festival based on a 15th-century fertility legend that a child must be sacrificed to the volcano. Today, they make offerings of food, flowers, and livestock.

Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images.

On July 23rd, young people cooled off in the Saint-Malo bay in Brittany, France, during an extreme heatwave across northern Europe. Record-breaking temperatures hit Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.K.

Photo by Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images.

On July 6th, the four-day festival Rapa das Bestas, or “shearing of the beasts,” took place in Pontevedra, Spain. The more than 400-year-old event sees wild horses herded from Mount Montouto to have their manes and tails sheared.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.

Jacqui Palumbo is Artsy’s Senior Editor, Visual Culture.
