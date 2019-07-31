10 Striking Moments in Photojournalism This Month

In July, record-breaking temperatures above 100 degrees fahrenheit scorched Europe, sending residents searching for ways to cool down and exacerbating wildfires across Portugal. The Conservative party in the U.K. elected Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson to lead the country, while multi-week protests in Puerto Rico pressured the governor to step down. In Pontevedra, Spain, and East Java, Indonesia, centuries-old cultural traditions continued—one that saw wild horses herded and sheared, and the other that saw offerings at the mouth of a volcano. These are 10 of the most striking pictures taken by photojournalists this month.



