This month, the world has turned its attention to the Amazon rainforest as wildfires have rapidly spread over the course of three weeks, due in part to continual deforestation practices, verging on a global environmental crisis. In Hong Kong, protestors have continued to rally against Chinese influence through mass demonstrations, while Moscow residents have staged their own protests in the name of fair elections. Photographers have captured these major events but have been present for smaller moments, too, from the birth of two white lion cubs in France to a picturesque alpine opera concert in Italy. We present 10 striking photojournalism moments in August.