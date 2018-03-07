£109 Million Sotheby’s Contemporary Sale Shows Market Stability—Even without Sparks

Other high-value lots included the cover offering, Peter Doig’s signature and critically acclaimed The Architect’s Home in the Ravine (1991), which, despite being the highest-priced lot in the sale, went with hardly any competition to a telephone bidder for £13.2 million, or £14.3 million with fees, underperforming its £14 million low estimate. It had come up to auction four times since its first appearance in 2002, most recently in February 2016 at Christie’s London when it made £11.2 million. Tonight was its fifth time around. The 78-by-98-inch oil-on-canvas depicts a Modernist-style house in the woods, but seen through the blurry, all-over pattern of a raging snow storm, making it appear as a stunning matrix of interwoven white markings.

While the house resembles that of a suburban house in the wealthy enclave of Rosedale in Toronto, it also relates to Le Corbusier’s iconic Unité d’Habitation building in Briey-en-Forêt, France, which Doig visited in the summer of 1991, according to the catalogue entry. It didn’t come close to Rosedale, a related and similarly scaled work by Doig from the same year that sold for a record $28.8 million at Phillips New York in May. The current offering, and luckily so, was backed by an eleventh-hour irrevocable bid announced just before the auction began.

Large landscapes provided other market scenery at Sotheby’s as Rudolf Stingel’s massive and photorealistic mountain view from the Tyrolean Alps, Untitled (2009), executed in oil on canvas, came in at its low estimate of £4 million, or £4.6 million with fees. The surface, though painted, resembles a vintage and somewhat scuffed gelatin silver print, and is, in effect, an enhanced photograph of a photograph. The anonymous seller acquired the work from Gagosian Gallery in 2014.

One of the handful of casualties that failed to sell was David Hockney’s boisterously cheerful and widely exhibited Different Kinds of Water Pouring into a Swimming Pool, Santa Monica (1965), executed in acrylic on canvas, which flopped at a chandelier (as in, imaginary) bid of £4.5 million. It had last sold at Sotheby’s New York in May 1989 for $506,000.

Another British entry, Antony Gormley’s half-life-size bronze figure Angel of the North from 1997 (number six from an edition of 12, plus one artist’s proof), had better luck, surpassing its £2 million high estimate to sell for £2.4 million, or £2.8 million with buyer’s fees. The figure, based on the cast of the artist’s body with spread wings resembling the wooden struts of an early biplane, last sold at Sotheby’s New York in May 2014 for $1.6 million. It is a distant relation to Gormley’s giant outdoor sculpture of the same title in Gateshead in Northern England.

While American Pop Art entries were scarce, Andy Warhol’s graphically imposing and large-scale Hammer and Sickle (1976), playing on the now-fading red symbol of the Communist movement developed during the Russian Revolution and set against a white background, sold to another telephone bidder for £3 million, or £3.5 million after fees, right in the middle of its estimate range. It was backed by an irrevocable bid.