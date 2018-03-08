11 Art Historical Treasures to See at TEFAF Maastricht

The Kota peoples’ reliquary statues, used in ceremonies to protect ancestors, are well-known among experts, but this fine example is special in that it portrays not one face—as was typical—but two. Of the roughly 1,000 known Kota figures in private and museum collections, there are only believed to be 12 or 13 done in this “Janus” style. This piece, the gallery noted, would likely have been used during ceremonial dances during the full moon. (The Janus Kota figures were also important in that they could be used in ritual sacrifices of any type of animal, whereas a Kota sculpture with a single face was limited to the sacrifice of cows or chickens.) This particular piece, which is believed to be from the 18th or early-19th century, was once in the collection of the French-American, New York-based painter Arman in the 1980s; the artist had a whole wall dedicated to his collection of over 40 Kota works in his New York home.



