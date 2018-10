This small, gilded tome may very well be Queen Catherine of Aragon’s long-lost Book of Hours. One of the first illuminations shows a lady—presumed to be the queen—accompanied by Saint Catherine, kneeling in prayer. She has beside her a royal crown, “as if to suggest,” the gallery offers , “that the crown is rightly hers, but that she has not yet attained the status to wear it.” Poor Catherine found herself widowed only a year into her strategic marriage to Arthur, Prince of Wales. She was essentially stranded in the English court during seven years of negotiations about a subsequent marriage to Arthur’s brother, the tempestuous Henry VIII. This lavish manuscript was illuminated by the inventive royal Parisian artist called the Master of Martainville, and was likely a diplomatic gift from Louis XII of France to comfort Catherine during those years of isolation.