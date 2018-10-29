K’Iché Two-Part Urn, Guatemala (ca. 650–850)
Colnaghi, Stand 208
K’Iché Two-Part Urn, Guatemala, ca. 650–850 C.E. Courtesy of Colnaghi.
A Winged, Sandaled Foot of Mercury (1st–2nd century)
Tomasso Brothers Fine Art, Stand 207
A Winged, Sandaled Foot of Mercury, 1st–2nd century C.E. Courtesy of Tomasso Brothers Fine Art.
Jean Pichore and the Master of Martainville, Book of Hours, most likely made for Queen Catherine of Aragon (ca. 1503–07)
Heribert Tenschert — Antiquariat Bibermühle, Stand 203
Jean Pichore and the Master of Martainville, Book of Hours, most likely made for Queen Catherine of Aragon , c. 1503–07. Courtesy of Antiquariat Bibermühle.
Willem Claesz Heda, Still Life with a Fruit Pie (1644)
French & Company LLC, Stand 312
Willem Claesz Heda, Still Life with a Fruit Pie, 1644. Courtesy of French & Company, New York.
Large Sacred Mountain, China, early Kangxi Period (1662–1722)
Vanderven Oriental Art, Stand 342
Large Sacred Mountain, China, early Kangxi Period, 1662–1722. Courtesy of Vanderven Oriental Art.
Elisabeth Louise Vigée-Le Brun, Portrait of Mária Franzcisca Palffy (1793)
Galerie Eric Coatalem, Stand 303
Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun, Portrait of Maria Franzcisca Palffy, 1793. Courtesy Wildenstein & Co.
Pablo Picasso, Portrait of a Bearded Man (1895)
Jaime Eguiguren – Arte y Antigüedades, Stand 362
Pablo Picasso, Portrait of a Bearded Man, 1895. Courtesy of Jaime Eguiguren – Arte y Antigüedades.
Peter Carl Fabergé, Silver and stone match-striker (before 1896)
Wartski, Stand 311
Peter Carl Fabergé, Silver and stone match-striker, before 1896. Courtesy of Wartski.
Charles Burchfield, Forest Fire with Moonlight (1920)
Bernard Goldberg, Stand 202
Charles Burchfield, Forest Fire with Moonlight, 1920. Courtesy of Bernard Goldberg.
Reginald Marsh, Merry-Go Round (1930)
Hirschl & Adler Galleries, Stand 370
Fulco, Duke of Verdura, The Cole Porter Necklace (ca. 1935)
Siegelson, Stand 360
Fulco, Duke of Verdura, The Cole Porter Necklace, ca. 1935. Courtesy of Siegelson.