One of the more fearsome treasures at the fair is a grimacing urn from the ancient Mayan kingdom in Guatemala. Usually found in sacred caves where ancestral offerings would be made, urns like this are rich in mythological iconography. The lower portion of the impressive antique clay container features the sneering face of the sun god K’inich Ajaw, whose divine status is communicated by the ear spools and fanned headdress he wears. The fish barbels curling up from the corners of his mouth allude to the story of the Maya Hero Twins, Hunahpú and Xbalanqué, who were reborn as catfish after their deaths. The jaguar figure perched on top of the vessel reaches toward the twins’ human heads with his taloned hands; in K’iché folklore, the jaguar was believed to be the protective sun god who prowls the underworld at night.



