11 Emerging Artists Redefining Abstract Painting

Jadé Fadojutimi’s canvases burst with energetic brushstrokes, suggestive shapes, and a youthful color palette. Her works give viewers a veritable buffet of lines to follow and connections to make. “I believe my process is no more unique than I am,” said Fadojutimi. Her brand of gestural abstraction indeed draws attention to the singularity of her own mark-making.

In December, ICA Miami announced it would be the first institution to acquire Fadojutimi’s work. Its piece, A point to pointlessness (2019), features looping, cord-like navy and marigold lines against a backdrop of what appear to be thicker, more languid strokes of muddied magenta, blue, and yellow. The hues evoke the inks used in a computer’s printing process.

Fadojutimi’s tangles and snares further suggest ideas about the relationship between technology and art, considering what it means to make something as analog as a painting in the digital age. “I want to paint the indescribable: moments that enthrall and challenge me with a stream of questions that continue to build over time,” Fadojutimi said. “These include feelings of belonging, struggle, pleasure, conflict—aspects of reality which cannot be fully articulated through language.”