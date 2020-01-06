11 Emerging Artists Redefining Abstract Painting

Ruairiadh O’Connell’s disparate research interests range from design to contemporary dance; a murder trial to the effect of Parkinson’s on the brain. After studying these subjects, O’Connell formulates an abstracted aesthetic response.

His 2017 body of work, “Profiles in custody,” took inspiration from the Air Jordan shoe print left at the scene of a murder. In chevron-lined canvases—some rectangular, some vaguely shaped like a pair of shoes—he turned the incriminating marks into ambiguous design elements.

Abstraction itself doesn’t drive O’Connell. Instead, he said, he looks “to layer and confront complex ideas with material processes that I discover along the way, which results in surface quality and depth that excites me.”

Recently, O’Connell started working with the English National Ballet to investigate how dance can alleviate symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. The resulting resin and jesmonite works feature bright metallic hues atop patterns that feel familiar yet difficult to place, making for an uncanny viewing experience.



