Noah Purifoy After being priced out of Los Angeles in the late 1980s,moved deep into the Mojave Desert. In Joshua Tree’s stark landscape of spiky plants and endless sand, he created his magnum opus: a 10-acre sculpture park, rising like a mirage from the flat expanse, which became a museum after his 2004 death.

The artworks here are typical of Purifoy’s practice, in which he transformed discarded objects (toilets, tires, old sneakers, scrap wood) into deeply affecting sculptures loaded with references to racial injustice and resilience. In the 1960s, he forged his first works from the ashen remains of the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles. Purifoy’s Mojave Desert pieces carry the same weight, but with moments of ecstasy and hope—huts offering shelter, walls embedded with colorful glass, platforms for gazing out over the desert sunsets—that point to art’s healing powers.



