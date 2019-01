Thoughpassed away in 1986, her presence is palpable on a visit to Abiquiú, where she lived and worked for the last 40 years of her life. Her home there—as well as her summer cottage at Ghost Ranch, located just 15 miles north—remains mesmerizingly intact. (Visitors can book tours of the Abiquiú home and studio through the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.)

At Abiquiú, O’Keeffe’s studio looks out over the Chama River Valley’s spellbinding desert landscape, a view resembling a number of the painter’s late canvases. Potted plants tended by O’Keeffe during her life dot the property, while the garden where she cultivated her own vegetables still grows (the artist was an early adopter of slow food and green smoothies ). Desert paths where she walked her beloved Chow Chows and cleared her head between painting sessions survive, too. “I would rather come here than any place I know,” O’Keeffe wrote to her husbandin 1940, the same year she purchased Ghost Ranch. “It is a way of life for me to live very comfortably at the tail end of the earth.”