11 of the World’s Greatest Sculpture Parks, from Seattle to Oslo

The tradition of mounting works of art outdoors in nature stretches back for centuries. In the late 1500s, for example, Henry VIII adorned his gardens at Nonsuch Palace in Surrey, England, with sculptures inspired by Greek mythology. In Renaissance Italy, nobles like the Medicis bedecked their gardens with Classical pieces excavated from ruins. And at the end of the 17th century, Louis XIV lavishly decorated the sprawling grounds of Versailles with over 200 sculptures made of marble, bronze, and lead. Later, when site-specific outdoor sculptures were first commissioned in the 1800s, the earliest iterations of what we now consider sculpture parks began to emerge. Today, these outdoor spaces around the world strike a delightful balance between nature and art, displaying a wide range of work, from massive contemporary sculptures to earthworks and subtler, historic pieces.

What’s more, while indoor museums are often crowded, sculpture parks provide a respite; their ample environments are designed to make appreciating art a harmonious experience in nature. Highlighting the similarities between natural spaces and works of art, Isamu Noguchi once said, “I like to think of gardens as sculpturing of space.”

Below, we share 11 extraordinary sculpture parks you can visit across three continents.



