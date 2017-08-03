11 of the World’s Most Inspiring Design Residencies

Design moves forward through conversation, and residency programs tailored to design and craft-based disciplines play an instrumental role in nurturing that dialogue.

Not only do these programs give participants the luxury of time and space to work away from their day-to-day lives, they also bring together creatives working in various disciplines from all over the world, creating an environment where each individual is pushed to expand their own practice in a relatively short amount of time.

For those working in design, especially, having access to large studios and uncommon material processes offers a rare opportunity to refine their skills or even pursue new ones. Below, we gathered 11 leading residency programs that put design center stage.