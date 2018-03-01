A £112.7 Million Picasso Spending Spree Buoys Big Sales at Christie’s and Sotheby’s in London

“The 2018 auction season begins in earnest tonight,” said Jussi Pylkkänen, global president at Christie’s, on Tuesday evening in London as he stood at the lectern of the house’s King Street sales room, ready to auction off what wound up being over $200 million worth of art on that night alone, including the buyer’s premiums.

The season appeared to begin with a bang as the Impressionist and Modern evening sales at Christie’s came squarely within its estimate and Sotheby’s surpassed its high estimate, thanks to sales of work by that longtime industry stalwart, Pablo Picasso. A portrait of his mistress Marie-Thérèse Walter sold for £49.8 million ($69.2 million) at Sotheby’s on Wednesday, making it the most expensive painting and the second-most expensive artwork ever sold in Europe, bested only by Alberto Giacometti’s sculpture Walking Man I (1960), which had sold for $104.3 million at Sotheby’s New Bond Street sales room in 2010.

The 1937 painting Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (Marie-Thérèse Walter) was purchased by a client on the phone with Lord Mark Poltimore, deputy chairman of Europe for Sotheby’s. According to industry newsletter the Baer Faxt and Bloomberg, the client on the phone was the London advisory outfit Gurr Johns, whose executive chairman Harry Smith had already calmly snapped up nine Picassos at Christie’s on Tuesday and finished Wednesday with three more on top of the portrait of Marie-Therese, a total of 13 works in two days for a combined £112.7 million ($155.2 million). It is unclear why the advisor was snapping up so many canvases by Picasso—Gurr Johns did not respond to emails and calls—but Smith was bidding on every single one.

The blockbuster Picasso came up nine lots into Sotheby’s Wednesday night sale. Gavel-wielder Helena Newman, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe and co-head of Impressionist and Modern Art Worldwide, opened bidding on the Picasso, which was guaranteed by a third party, at £32 million. Right out the gate was Patti Wong, chairman of Sotheby’s Asia, bidding on behalf of an Asian client. Sotheby’s had taken the richly colored, if smallish, picture of Marie-Thérèse Walter on a viewing tour of Taipei and Hong Kong, hoping to seize upon China’s growing desire to spend gobs of cash on Impressionist and Modern works, as signaled by that sector’s outperformance of Chinese art for the first time this year.

Wong succeeded in fending off Smith initially. Then gasps arose in the salesroom when Lord Poltimore cut into the dance with a £41.2 million lob from the other side of the rostrum. They swatted bids back and forth until the Lord raised his offer to £44 million, and that’s where it hammered, going for £49.8 million with the buyer’s premium to what was later reported to be Smith’s firm, continuing its bidding via telephone.