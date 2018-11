12 Gifts for People Who Love Photography

is the quintessential American photographer who, for nearly five decades, has made the banal beautiful. If you know someone who didn’t have the chance to see Shore’s 2017–2018 retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art , you can give them the experience at home. The 30 images in this stereograph set, produced by Aperture Foundation, were only previously seen in their entirety at the MoMA exhibition; in this form, you can view them in 3D, the result of Shore’s own fascination with the technology. “I was interested in seeking out situations in which the camera was doing something different from how our eyes see things: reflections, windows, a shadow on a chain-link fence, a rug that seems to float off the ground—each scenario created this amazing sense of space,” he told Aperture. In addition to the stereographs, the set includes a title card that’s signed and numbered by Shore, in an edition of 400.