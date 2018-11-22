12 Gifts for People Who Love Photography

As Artsy visuals editor Molly Gottschalk recently opined: “Everyone loves.” Soth’s monographs seem to impart secrets as you turn the pages; his photography becomes a treasure to hold dear. Niagara is his classic second volume, first released in 2006 and re-released this autumn. As the title suggests, it’s a series about the falls—though it’s so much more. “I went to Niagara for the same reason as the honeymooners and suicide jumpers: The relentless thunder of the Falls just calls for big passion,” Soth says. His 8-by-10-inch photographs capture hotel rooms, nude couples, half-drunk tumblers of whiskey, snowy parking lots, and the rushing waterfall itself, frozen for just a moment. The images are punctuated by love letters written by his subjects. Together, it’s a portrait of love in all of its forms—cheap and gaudy, tender and slow-burning—but modern love, just the same.