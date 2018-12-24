America’s school-aged youth deal with 95 school shootings
New York Magazine cover featuring Parkland shooting survivor Anthony Borges, 2018. Photo by Michael Avedon. Courtesy of New York Magazine.
Miquela Sousa, a.k.a. Lil Miquela, redefines CGI: Computer-Generated Influencer
Miquela Sousa in Kenzo. Courtesy of Brud.
Snapchat’s redesign²
Snapchat’s current interface for its premium content, which was updated in May. Courtesy of Snapchat.
Snapchat’s current interface for its “Friends” page, which was updated in May. Courtesy of Snapchat.
Erika P. Rodríguez captures Puerto Rican youth in revolt
Protestors recover from tear gas after a clash with the Police of Puerto Rico at banking district, known as La Milla de Oro, in Hato Rey, San Juan, P.R., during the National Strike on May 1, 2018. For the International Workers Day protestors, including unions, teachers, students, and citizens, took the street to protest against the Fiscal Management Board austerity measures. Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez.
Chella Man, IMG’s first deaf and trans model, becomes the voice of a generation
Portraits of Chella Man. Photos by Alex Cruz/IMG Models. Courtesy of IMG Models.
A cryptocurrency girl group performs in Japan for the first time
Artist Me Love Me Alot, a.k.a. MLMA, breaks through with her army of clones
China’s TikTok takes over the world
Designer Paolina Russo becomes the future of camp in fashion
Photographer Sarah Bahbah opens up about child abuse
Sarah Bahbah, I Could Not Protect Her, 2018. Courtesy of the artist.
Young voters disprove apathy myth and turn out to vote—was it Taylor Swift’s doing?
Artist Aria Dean exhibits art about blackness on the internet
Installation view of Aria Dean, But as One Doesn’t Know Where My Centre Is, One Will With Difficulty Ascertain The Truth . . . Though This Task Has Made Me Ill, It Will Also Make Me Healthy Again (Crowd Index) at Albright-Knox Art Gallery, 2018. Photograph by Tom Loonan. Courtesy of Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo, New York.