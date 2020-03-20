13 Art Dealers Share the Books That Helped Them Navigate the Art World

Jasmin Tsou thinks that Jane Mayer’s Dark Money (2016) is crucial reading for anyone who has ever donated to or received funding from a foundation. The book details how billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch shaped Libertarianism in the United States with their wealth. Tsou describes how the pair “pumped money” into social welfare programs so they could elect officials who would “deregulate our economy” and “strip large private corporations from any responsibility of environmental protection.”

Tsou cites a particularly staggering figure from the book: By 2012, the Environmental Protection Agency database identified the brothers’ business, Koch Industries, as the single biggest producer of toxic waste in the United States. The gallerist’s blood boiled when she read about the tax breaks the Kochs received after spending money to help certain Libertarian politicians win elections. “An artist I work with may receive a grant from a 501(c)(3). As a dealer I might facilitate a gift to a foundation or museum. So the history of 501(c)s is important to me,” Tsou says. Dark Money focuses on 501(c)(4)s, which are slightly different, but related, philanthropic designations.

Right now, this book may prove particularly infuriating. The coronavirus has unleashed calls for more government intervention—exactly the opposite of what the Koch brothers, and their favorite Libertarian politicians, have supported for years. Tsou notes that it will be interesting to see how the government responds to philanthropy right now. “Who decides what is philanthropic and who benefits from it?” she asks. “Is now a better time than ever to put into place a wealth tax?”



