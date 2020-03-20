13 Art Dealers Share the Books That Helped Them Navigate the Art World

Alexander Lau and Stephen Cheng, Empty Gallery
Beyond The White Cube
The Gift: Imagination and the Erotic Life of Property (1983) by Lewis Hyde
Elsa Ravazzolo Botner, A Gentil Carioca
Talking Prices: Symbolic Meanings of Prices on the Market for Contemporary Art (2005) by Olav Velthius
Ice Cream: Contemporary Art in Culture (2007) by Jens Hoffmann and Sergio Edelsztein
Chris Dorland, Magenta Plains
The Art Dealers (1984) by Laura de Coppet and Alan Jones
High Price: Art Between the Market and Celebrity Culture (2009) by Isabelle Graw
Jessica Silverman, Jessica Silverman Gallery
The Avant-Garde in Exhibition: New Art in the 20th Century (1994) by Bruce Altshuler
Species of Spaces and Other Pieces (1974) by Georges Perec
Joost Bosland, Stevenson Gallery
Leo and His Circle: The Life of Leo Castelli (2010) by Annie Cohen-Solal
The Art Dealers, Revised & Expanded: The Powers Behind the Scene Tell How the Art World Really Works (1984) by Laura de Coppet and Alan Jones
Jasmin Tsou, JTT
Slavery by Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II (2008) by Douglas A. Blackmon
Medical Apartheid (2006) by Harriet A. Washington
Sean Kelly, Sean Kelly Gallery
One Hundred Years of Solitude (1967) by Gabriel García Márquez
The Gormenghast trilogy (1946–59) by Mervyn Peake
Xavier Hufkens
Les écrits (1965–1990)
Donald Judd Writings
Enrico Polato, Capsule
A New Art From Emerging Markets (2011) by Iain Robertson
Understanding International Art Markets and Management (2005) by Iain Robertson
Mary Sabbatino, Galerie Lelong
Ninth Street Women (2018) by Mary Gabriel
Lee Krasner: A Biography (2011) by Gail Levin