14 Artists on the Importance of Portraying Queer Love

“Pride is crucial. I think it’s so beautiful when people join together to celebrate something as basic as love.”
“I am so grateful for all those proud faggots who made their hearts known in unforgiving times.”
“I see my work as part of a larger project of creating representations that reflect the broad spectrum and diverse intricacies of human experience.”
“Self-love and healing became key to my own survival and the ability to find compassion, respect and pride in and for myself after trauma.”
Header image: Zanele Muholi, “BaMu, Brooklyn,” 2019. Courtesy of the artist.