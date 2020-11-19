15 African Artists on the Rise

Nathalie Anguezomo Mba Bikoro is a conceptual artist who creates works that serve as a sort of visual storytelling, informed by real stories of communities she engages with and deep archival research. Working across various mediums—including live performance, photography, installation, sound, film, and text—she often conducts deep archival research, analyzing historical documents, their biases, hierarchies, and subjectivities that have been preserved over time. She uses her work to dissect, critique, and create new dialogues around topics such as race, colonialism, migration, gender, identity, modernism, and more.
In 2019, she was recognized with the Fellow Arts Award of Villa Vassilieff and the PRIMARY Artist Fellowship Research Award, and was nominated for the Preis Der Nationalgalerie at Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin. Her recent work and performances have been presented at the Theatre of Düsseldorf, PRIMARY Gallery in Nottingham, the Goethe Institut in Mumbai, and HKW Berlin, to name a few. Her work has also been exhibited at the 10th Dak´Art Biennale and Documenta 14.