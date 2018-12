The 15 Biggest Art Historical Discoveries of 2018

In 2009, Les Choristes (1877), a pastel by Edgar Degas in the collection of the Musée d’Orsay , was stolen from a museum in Marseille in the South of France where it was on loan. At the time, police said there had been no signs of a break-in. In February, during a random search, customs officials found the painting in a suitcase in the luggage compartment of a bus stopped at a gas station near Paris. Unsurprisingly, none of the passengers on board copped to owning the €800,000 ($904,000) work. Les Choristes is due to go back on display at the Musée d’Orsay in 2019, when it will be featured in the exhibition “Degas at the Opera,” which will travel to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. the following year.