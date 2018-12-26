The 15 Biggest Art Historical Discoveries of 2018

From pottery to pyramid construction, discoveries in Egypt shed light on ancient life.
The tomb of high priest Wahtye at the Saqqara necropolis in Egypt. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images
Discoveries in caves around the world complicated the timeline of early art.
A cave painting of a banteng, believed to be at least 40,000 years old, in a cave in East Kalimantan. Photo © Pindi Setiawan.
Works by Willem de Kooning turned up in the strangest places.
Lasers shed light on the expanse of a Maya megalopolis.
A stolen Degas turned up on a bus.
Edgar Degas, Les Choristes, 1877. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.
James Castle drawings discovered in his own castle’s walls.
A missing Motherwell made its return.
Caravaggio died for his art, or a sword wound.
Caravaggio, Judith Beheading Holofernes, circa 1598-1599. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.
There’s a lot more to learn about Pompeii, buried under ash for two millennia.
In time for “Year of Rembrandt” celebrations, two works were newly attributed to the Dutch master.
Rembrandt, Portrait of a Young Gentleman, circa 1634. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.
Major new discoveries brought the myths of ancient Greece to life.
The Siren Vase, circa 480-70 B.C. Photo by cea +, via Flickr.
A rare photograph long thought to show Vincent van Gogh is actually of his younger brother Theo.
This image was previously identified as Vincent van Gogh, aged 13, but research now recognizes this image as Theo van Gogh, aged 15. Photo by B. Schwarz, Brussels. Courtesy of the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (Vincent van Gogh Foundation).
Theo van Gogh, aged 32. Photo by Woodbury & Page, Amsterdam. Courtesy of the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (Vincent van Gogh Foundation).
New Michelangelo bronzes were identified by the figures’ distinctly cut ten-pack abs.
Two bronze statues named Bacchants Riding On Panthers , thought to be by Italian Renaissance master Michelangelo, are displayed at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge on February 2, 2015. Photo by Jack Taylor/AFP/Getty Images.
The model for Courbet’s controversial The Origin of the World has finally been identified.
A professor in Italy claimed to have discovered Leonardo da Vinci’s earliest work.
The purported Leonardo da Vinci tile on view in Rome. Courtesy of Press Office Handout/EPA.
