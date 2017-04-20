15 Artists We Discovered at Art Brussels

The 35th edition of Art Brussels opened to VIPs on Thursday morning. This year marks the fair’s second edition in the historic Tour & Taxis building, a more central and more sunlit location that last year garnered resounding praise from dealers and collectors alike. This year, 144 galleries hailing from 28 countries fill the aisles, with nearly a quarter of the galleries new to the fair.

Art Brussels bills itself primarily as a place for discovery, and indeed, this year it has plenty to offer when it comes to new artists. The aptly-titled Discovery sector gathers work made from 2014 onward by not-yet-known artists (something more difficult in recent years to pull off, but which Art Brussels has). The Rediscovery sector, fittingly, showcases work, spanning from 1917 to 1987, by forgotten or overlooked artists. One such artist, Attila Kovacs, sadly passed away at the age of 78, just two weeks before his Art Brussels debut.

Below, we bring you 15 standouts—whether unsung heroes of the historical avant-garde or young emerging artists just breaking into the public sphere—that you cannot miss.







