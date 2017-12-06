The 15 Best Booths at Art Basel in Miami Beach

The 16th edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach opened its doors to VIPs on Wednesday. This year, the fair sees 268 galleries from over 30 countries spread across the newly renovated ground floor of the Miami Beach Convention Center (exterior renovations are still in progress). This offers 10 percent more exhibition space than in the past but also means a completely redrawn floor plan—no gallery is in the same place it has exhibited from before.

From a 30-foot-long Robert Rauschenberg that crowns Edward Tyler Nahem’s booth to Eva Presenhuber’s stunning presentation that entirely eschews traditional booth walls and 20 galleries brand new to Art Basel’s Miami fair, there’s an exceptional amount to take in. All this amidst the art world's busiest week, which sees the opening of the ICA Miami’s permanent building, reopening of the Bass Museum, and some 20 further art fairs spread across the city. Need help making the most of your time at Art Basel in Miami Beach? Below are the 15 booths you won’t want to miss.