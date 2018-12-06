The 15 Best Booths at Art Basel in Miami Beach

Installation view of Josh Lilley’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Photo by Nicholas Knight. Courtesy of Josh Lilley.
P.P.O.W
Kabinett, Booth E16
With works by Carolee Schneemann, Martin Wong, Ellen Cantor, and David Wojnarowicz
Installation view of P.P.O.W.’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Courtesy of P.P.O.W.
Kurimanzutto
Kabinett, Booth F17
With works by Nairy Baghramian, Daniel Guzmán, Haegue Yang, Jimmie Durham, Sarah Lucas, Gabriel Orozco, and Abraham Cruzvillegas
Installation view of Kurimanzutto’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Photo by Mark Blower. Courtesy of Kurimanzutto, Mexico City and New York.
Pace Gallery
Galleries, Booth D8
With works by Peter Alexander, Robert Irwin, Christo, James Turrell, Mary Corse, Larry Bell, John McCracken, and Craig Kauffman
Installation view of Pace Gallery’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Courtesy of Art Basel.
Petzel Gallery
Kabinett, Booth B15
With works by Joyce Pensato, Maria Lassnig, Jorge Pardo, Corinne Wasmuht, Dana Schutz, Dirk Skreber, Allan McCollum, John Stezaker, and Yael Bartana
Installation view of Petzel Gallery’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Courtesy of Art Basel.
Thierry Goldberg Gallery
Positions, Booth P9
With works by Tschabalala Self
Installation view of Thierry Goldberg Gallery’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Courtesy of Art Basel.
Installation view of Peter Blum Gallery’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Courtesy of Art Basel.
Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects
Galleries, Booth H11
With works by Sean Duffy, Liz Glynn, Raffi Kalenderian, Esther Pearl Watson, Jedediah Caesar, Hayv Kahraman, Karl Haendel, Monique van Genderen, Kim Dingle, Genevieve Gaignard, Stanya Kahn, Samuel Levi Jones, Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Ruben Ochoa, Rodney McMillian, Andrea Bowers, Arlene Shechet, Hugo McCloud, Sadie Benning, and Ellen Berkenblit
Installation view of Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Courtesy of Art Basel.
Installation view of Galerie Nathalie Obadia’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Photo by Dawn Blackman. Courtesy of Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Paris / Brussels.
Annely Juda Fine Art
Kabinett, Booth B6
With works by Christo & Jeanne-Claude, Naum Gabo, Darren Lago, Anthony Caro, Tadashi Kawamata, André Kertész, Leon Kossoff, David Nash, Yuko Shiraishi, Suzanne Treister, David Hockney, Nigel Hall, Jannis Kounellis, and Kasimir Malevich
Installation view of Annely Juda Fine Art’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Courtesy of Annely Juda Fine Art.
Casey Kaplan
Galleries, Booth C27
With works by Sarah Crowner, Kevin Beasley, Matthew Ronay, Simon Starling, Matéo López, Kevin Beasley, Hugh Scott-Douglas, Giorgio Griffa, Geoffrey Farmer, Garth Weiser, Haris Epaminonda, Jordan Casteel, Liam Gillick, Judith Eisler, Jason Dodge, and Matthew Brannon
Installation view of Casey Kaplan’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Courtesy of Casey Kaplan.
Gladstone Gallery
Galleries, Booth E5
With works by Keith Haring
Installation view of Gladstone Gallery’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. © Keith Haring Foundation. Courtesy Keith Haring Foundation and Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels. Photography by Andrea Rosetti.
Installation view of Gladstone Gallery's booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. © Keith Haring Foundation. Courtesy Keith Haring Foundation and Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels. Photography by Andrea Rosetti.
Installation view of Galerie Jocelyn Wolffe’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Photo by Katinka Bock. Courtesy of Galerie Jocelyn Wolffe.
Installation view of Tiwani Contemporary’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Photo by Celeste Ricci. Courtesy of Tiwani Contemporary.
Sies + Höke
Kabinett, Booth F13
With works by Sigmar Polke, Ajay Kurian, Claudia Wieser, Julian Charrière, Marcel Dzama, Michael van Ofen, FORT, João Maria Gusmão + Pedro Paiva, Henning Strassburger, Federico Herrero, Talia Chetrit, Gilbert & George, Gerhard Richter, Konrad Lueg, Naufus Ramirez Figueroa, and Julius von Bismarck
Installation view of Sies + Höke’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2018. Courtesy of Art Basel.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly referred to Associate Director Charlotte Ketabi-Lebard, of Galerie Nathalie Obadia, as “gallerist Charlotte Ketabi-Lenard.” The text has been updated to reflect this change.
