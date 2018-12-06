The 15 Best Booths at Art Basel in Miami Beach

Genevieve Gaignard If artists aren’t typically at home in the art fair setting,has gone ahead and created her own little domestic nook. In a corner of Susanne Vielmetter’s booth, she has placed a floral sofa atop a light brown rug. A sculptural white cat sits on top, completing the sense of coziness. Gaignard has also installed wallpaper and added a shelf, birdcage, and two photographs—self-portraits of herself with an impressive 1960s haircut, wearing a matronly pink dress. In her exhibition, Gaignard effectively creates a new persona via a fabricated domestic setting.

In the shelf and birdcage, viewers will find two ceramic figures. To make them, Gaignard spliced together the heads and bodies of different dolls—one intended to be African-American, the other white. Gaignard repainted their skin so they’d look African-American: She’s amending the fact that, too often, only white women see themselves reflected in dolls. “She’s a mixed-race person, so to me, a lot of the work is about passing,” said gallery director Ariel Pittman. “Not just in terms of racial identity, but also class and cultural identity.”



