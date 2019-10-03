The 15 Best Booths at Frieze London and Frieze Masters

Strong masculine energy courses through the David Zwirner booth, starting with the
crotch shot on the outer wall. The photograph, titled Layers
(2018, $95,000), peers at close range between a subject’s bare legs, turning a bulge in neon orange short-shorts into the picture’s focal point. In ’s
painting Car Girl 2
(2019, $3.8 million), a maroon car takes up most of the canvas, but the titular figure’s behind, clothed in intricately patterned white shorts, is what really draws the viewer’s eye. In ’s
new UV print on aluminum, Untitled
(2019, $450,000), bumper stickers that read “Describing how a dog was slaughtered” surround found images of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette fighting and making up. The complex, mixed-media artwork also features a blown-up picture of a small boy with a Hitler mustache that the artist drew on. “You cannot really analyze it in depth, but there’s a lot of emotions going on there,” said Zwirner senior partner Hanna Schouwink.