The 15 Best Booths at Frieze London and Frieze Masters

Frieze London may be the only place in the world where you’re able to hear a man with a charming British accent tell you: “The starting price for the bras and knickers is £1,800.” Artisthas made this unlikely and winning utterance quite possible, designing an installation made to look like a depopulated hotel room. A white bed is at the center, with ceramic undergarments flung on the mattress and floor. Tsuchiya has also outfitted the booth with a ceramic minibar, suitcases, and sexy dioramas: In one, nude figures canoodle in a sauna, while in another, the figures perch on a tree. Tsuchiya is known for her ceramic bowls with human and animal figures laid inside for the viewer to discover. “Through performative practice, the booth is an expansion on the idea of that,” said director Nigel Dunkley. He noted that the works are priced up to around £10,000 per piece.