The 15 Best Booths at Frieze London and Frieze Masters Online

Even the largest art fair tent would have difficulty accommodating booths for over 250 galleries. However, the silver lining—of sorts—to all the major art fairs going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic is that spatial considerations no longer apply. While visitors to this month’s Frieze London and Frieze Masters fairs won’t be able to plop down for a break on a bench in verdant Regent’s Park as they trudge from one tent to the other, they will be able to navigate the Frieze Viewing Room platform to their hearts’ content without breaking a sweat.

The online platform for the fairs opened to VIPs yesterday and opens to the public tomorrow, running through October 16th. The offerings are typically wide-ranging: from millennia-old objects being offered by antiquities dealers at Frieze Masters to works made by emerging artists during lockdown on offer in many Frieze London virtual booths. Some galleries have opted for thematic or conceptual presentations, while others have indulged the time-honored tradition of bringing a little bit of everything. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the standout presentations are often those showcasing one or two artists, or curated around a very clear and compelling motif. Here, we take a look at some of the fairs’ must-click booths.



