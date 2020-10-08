The 15 Best Booths at Frieze London and Frieze Masters Online

Galeria Nara Roesler’s presentation foregrounds a selection of these works that Baltar made by excavating bricks from the walls of her home. In the action documented in Abrigo (Shelter, 1996, priced at $25,000), this involved digging an alcove that exactly matched her silhouette. In another piece, Venus (1995, $12,000), Baltar transformed bricks removed from her wall into a sculpture of a female silhouette. The more recent works on view include Baltar’s work in textiles (priced between $7,000 and $22,000), which often use fabric as a metaphor for human flesh, and ceramic and bronze sculptures (priced between $10,000 and $40,000) that, beyond their formal grace, have deep autobiographical significance.