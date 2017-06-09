15 Documenta Artists with Staying Power

One of the images in Heimat shows Halitplatz, a square named for Halit Yozgat, a 21-year-old internet café clerk from northern Kassel who was murdered in 2006 by the National Socialist Underground (NSU). His was one of a string of 10 murders carried out by the group from 2000 to 2007. The final living member of the group of three NSU murder suspects is still on trial for the crimes. But in the lead-up to the proceedings, questions arose regarding the knowledge of the planned attack on the part of the Hessian state’s authorities—and, in particular, the presence of a Hessian secret service member, Andreas Temme, at the internet café in the moments leading up to, and possibly during, the murder. (Temme later claimed that he didn’t see anything out of the ordinary while in the cafe.)

Using the visual language of an exhibition and auspices of documenta, The Society of Friends of Halit presents the findings from their extensive investigation into Temme’s whereabouts during the murder. According to Eyal Weizman, a member of the group, they chose this point to investigate as it was both the most narrow in scope and had potentially the greatest consequences, if they were able to prove that Temme was indeed in the café when the murder occurred. They believe this is the most likely scenario based on records of his internet activity and other evidence compiled in their investigation, and at the very least are certain that Temme lied under oath.

The presentation is perhaps the one example of an evolution of art practice present in documenta 14. Taking cues from archival and research-based practices, it employs these methods to make a real-world impact. While the group’s compiled evidence was rejected by the court for consideration in the trial, they are presenting it at documenta as a prompt, or maybe even a test, for German civil society.







