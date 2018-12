15 Gifts for People Who Love Art

A mani-pedi might not seem like it belongs on a list of gifts for art-lovers, but hear me out: Vanity Projects, located in New York and Miami, has real art-world bona fides, presenting pop-ups at art fairs, and museums including MoMA PS1 . The salon is renowned for elaborate designs inspired by the motifs of, and, among many others. Any woman in your life will be thrilled to receive a session with the salon’s nail artist–in–residence. You might just end up believing the manicure is the next great creative frontier.