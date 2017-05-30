15 New York Shows You Need to See This June

Koenig & Clinton recently escaped from Chelsea, citing the fact that “the creative communities that have long been associated with lower Manhattan have dispersed significantly.” They’ve now set up shop in Brooklyn—where, of course, many artists actually live and work—and are debuting their new digs with “The Quincunx Aspect,” a grouping of 45 figurative works on paper that marks Herter’s first-ever New York solo exhibition. (The artist has a day job as a Lacanian psychoanalyst, so don’t be afraid of overinterpreting every drawing.) Meanwhile, adjacent to the gallery, Leo Koenig is concurrently launching a new space, Century Pictures, which “aims to offer an alternative to the frenetic eye” in the era of Instagram. It will open with a presentation of two sculptures by Jon Kessler. —SI







