The 15 New York Shows You Need to See This October

The beloved feminist pioneer will enjoy her first retrospective this October, looking back on a prolific and diverse six-decade career. Schneemann is often popularly associated with her 1975 performance work Interior Scroll—during which she removed a long strip of paper from her vagina while standing naked on a table—but this show will serve to represent the breadth of the artist’s wide-ranging career. Beginning with paintings from the 1950s and assemblages from the ’60s, it highlights innovative video, performance, and installation works through which she dealt with the sexism of art history and taboos around the female body. —CL