The 15 New York Shows You Need to See This September

Traveling to the States following its debut at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow, this show at the Brooklyn Museum presents an intriguing, cross-century, international trinity: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein, and Robert Longo. Prints from Goya’s “Los Caprichos” (1797–98) series are joined by slo-mo presentations of Eisenstein films and large-scale Longo drawings.

Scratching your head as to why, exactly? The show aims to explore “the singularity of vision through which artists can reflect the social, cultural and political complexities of their times,” says Kate Fowle, the exhibition’s curator. “Spanning eras and continents, each artist witnessed the turbulent transition from one century to another, experiencing the seismic impacts of revolution, civil rights movements, and war. While Goya served church and king, Eisenstein the state, and Longo emerged during the rise of the contemporary art market—the dominant benefactors of each period—they all rose to prominence through developing nuanced practices that challenged expectations and demand.” —SI