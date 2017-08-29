The 15 Top Art Schools in the United States

As with most Ivies, Columbia’s exclusivity only increases its allure. The roughly two percent of applicants that get in not only enjoy the myriad art-related amenities of Manhattan, but also rigorous academics taught by the likes of Sanford Biggers, Sarah Sze, and Rirkrit Tiravanija. While you have to declare a field of study to apply—painting, printmaking, sculpture, photography, or “new genres”—there’s a lot of interdisciplinary wiggle room once it comes time to select your courses. Derrick Adams, David Altmejd, Dineo Seshee Bopape, and Natalie Frank all have Columbia MFAs in common. “Looking back on my 2006 MFA from Columbia, I can’t believe I had the chance to sit around and talk about art and my own work with my heroines,” Frank says, citing the experience of working with artists like Coco Fusco and Kara Walker, among many others. (That said, don’t apply hoping to work with Walker in 2018: She’s since decamped to Mason Gross in New Jersey.) “The rigor of the dialogue and the unexpected psychological intensity of the amount of studio visits could be overwhelming,” Frank continues. “But I really think this helped prepared me for what life afterwards could be like.”



