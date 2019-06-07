15 Young LGBTQ Artists Driving Contemporary Art Forward
How has flattened space influenced the style and content of your paintings?
Can you speak about how your work responds to, or critiques, ideas of representation?
You’ve mentioned that your paintings depict experiences of “emotional highs and lows.” Is painting an active way to process emotional experiences?
What drives you to create ambiguous forms in your paintings?
How does pattern and flattened space influence the style and content of your paintings?
Can you talk about your connection with the history of Minimalism, and how you do or do not address it in your practice?
Can you speak about how your work critiques, or responds to representation?
Can you tell us about the work you’ve been showing recently?
You extract bodily materials—such as estrogen, melanin, testosterone, fat—and redeposit them into your artworks. Does this process change your relationship to these substances?
Do you find empowerment in absurdity?
You founded The Museum of Transgender Hirstory & Art (MOTHA). How did it come about?
Can you tell us about your work in the current exhibition “Queer California: Untold Stories” at the Oakland Museum of California?
Your work often references music videos, magazine spreads, and advertisements. When and why did you begin working this way?
Do you believe your work responds to—or critiques—ideas of representation and legibility?
What drives you to take on the roles of both director and model?
Can you tell us a bit about how your publication Indigenous Woman (2018) evolved?
Do you believe your work responds to, or critiques, ideas of desensitization to violence and trauma?
When did you first incorporate pop culture references into your work?
What drives you to create adobe architecture within white cube institutions and art spaces?
Can you tell us a bit about the work you created with Beatriz Cortez for Commonwealth & Council at Frieze Los Angeles?
Can you tell us about your exhibition, “Come Softly to Me,” at Sikkema Jenkins in New York?
How does the history of modernism influence your paintings?
How does memory impact your compositions?
Can you tell us about the work you’re showing at the Venice Biennale, Untitled (Holding Horizon) (2018)? Has the performance changed since its first iteration at Frieze London?
How has LGBTQ nightlife in Warsaw impacted your performances?
Can you tell us about your film One emerging from a point of view (2019)?
You were previously involved in community organizing. How has that affected your artistic process?
Does your relationship with performance change when you know it is being filmed?
You received the MacArthur Fellowship in 2018. Has it affected your practice?
Do you believe your work responds to, or critiques, ideas of vocalization?
How have the sites of protests—or dissents—influenced the materials you work with?
Many of the narratives behind your work are very personal. Would you say that making work that is closely tied to your experiences is empowering?
Can you describe the process that goes into your paintings?
What drives you to document LGBTQ spaces, as you did in your project The UK Gay Bar Directory?
Do you believe your work responds to––or critiques––hierarchies at play in the LGBTQ community?
Image credits: Portrait of Jonathan Lyndon Chase courtesy of Kohn Gallery. Portrait of Christina Quarles by Ellen Donnelly; courtesy of the artist. Portrait of Gordon Hall by Lia Clay; courtesy of David Zwirner. Portrait of Jes Fan courtesy of the artist. Portrait of Chris E. Vargas courtesy of the artist. Portrait of Martine Gutierrez courtesy of Ryan Lee Gallery. Portrait of Sable Elyse Smith by Kyle Dorosz; courtesy of the artist and JTT, New York. Portrait of Rafa Esparza by HART+LËSHKINA; courtesy of the artist. Portrait of Louis Fratino by Jason Wyche; courtesy of Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York. Portrait of Alex Baczynski-Jenkins by Katarzyna Szugajew. Portrait of Wu Tsang by Tosh Basco; courtesy of Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi. Portrait of Nikita Gale by Kanya Iwanal; courtesy of the artist. Portrait of Manuel Solano by Claudia Lozano; courtesy of the artist and Peres Projects, Berlin. Portrait of Hannah Quinlan & Rosie Hastings by Andrew Woffinden; courtesy of the artists.