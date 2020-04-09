16 Influential Young Curators Shaping Contemporary Art

Giulia Colletti, co-curator of the 19th Biennial of Young Artists from Europe and the Mediterranean (opening later this year in the Republic of San Marino), privileges skepticism over conviction in her work. Inspired by the philosophy of Theodor Adorno, Colletti said she believes that “art must recognize the uncertainty of any form of constituted knowledge.” In other words, she’s a fan of art that critiques the world and institutions around it.

In 2018, the European Cultural Foundation awarded Colletti a grant to research the Armenian Revolution. Along with a collaborator, artist Ross Little, she focused on protest strategies.

Considering the idea of the “palimpsest,” or something that bears traces of early work (a manuscript page with writing half-erased, then written over, for example), Colletti is rethinking the layered subjectivities of European history. This is even more urgent in Colletti’s home country of Italy, where, she said, the “colonial past has never been thoroughly revised.”



