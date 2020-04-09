16 Influential Young Curators Shaping Contemporary Art

Visual art, she believes, has the power to generate…a more radical understanding of the world—and perhaps to radical action itself.
“It sounds idealistic, and perhaps a little cliché, but I genuinely think that art is a conduit for change.”
She wants to demystify the art space in a way that engages historically disadvantaged groups in a new way.
