16 Women Breaking New Ground in Architecture

Career Highlight: Authoring The Battle For Home, a memoir on living and surviving Syria’s civil war

Born and raised in Homs, Syria, architect and writer Marwa al-Sabouni remained in the city during the Siege of Homs in 2011, and has emerged as a voice of survival and resilience in the wake of destruction. In 2014, as the conflict carried on, al-Sabouni submitted a design proposal to a United Nations Habitat Mass Housing Competition called “Tree Unit,” and was awarded first place in the Syria category for a schema that envisioned Homs rebuilt as a clustered network of residences to foster greater community. Three years later, she published The Battle For Home (2017), a memoir about living through the chaos of war, how the city’s social stratified architecture was symptomatic to its conflicts, and the ways in which a new architected environment may come to redefine the country’s future and identity in its ongoing efforts to rebuild.

Al-Sabouni, who has been covered widely in international press, is also the co-founder of arch-news.net, the world’s first online outlet dedicated to architecture news coverage in Arabic, which she continues to maintain today; she has spoken widely at conferences and workshops on post-war resiliency.



