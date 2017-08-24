Visitors to the latest Venice Biennale likely encountered Jardin’s immersive installation, resembling a psychedelic cave, in which she showcased a very unconventional take on a Catholic saint’s life. (I previously described it as “an exercise in high camp, one that includes a sort of psychedelic nude ballet and a didactic explanation of racial divisions that uses ice cream as a defining metaphor.”)

Her most compelling cinematic memory also involves a female saint. “My passion for the persona of Joan of Arc started when I symbolically made the decision to become an artist,” Jardin recalls. “I was making ‘performed movies,’ a form of expanded cinema where I was told the story of a movie on stage, performing some scenes myself and presenting others that I had previously shot, with the whole thing looking like a live editing session.

“For one of the first, I took Joan of Arc as my protagonist and as the subject through which I could dialogue with the world. When I found out that Dreyer’s masterpiece addresses a lot of my questions about Joan of Arc, but also about art in general, I decided to write my master’s thesis about this film. For Dreyer, the central question is the supernatural power of faith. In all of his works, he shows and represents that passion is determined by a particular relation to the flesh and to the body, but also by a mystical engagement with the world.

“This film is my inner sanctum. It had a magical function in my life. It operated like a kaleidoscope for me, and it taught me that masterpieces can be created out of radical oppositions: formal ones, but also philosophical and political oppositions. It taught me that a film could be sacred poetry. It’s a film cult and a cult film, a film of faces and masks, a skin-film, a totally grotesque and entirely profound movie. The Passion of Joan of Arc doesn’t end with its main subject burned. It contains a fire that will burn anyone already burning inside.”