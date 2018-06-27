Lonnie Holley is renowned for his raw, found-object assemblages, but he’s also an accomplished musician; this fall, the indie label Jagjaguwar will release his latest album. “Hearing Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life opened up doors of inspiration in my brain,” Holley said. “I started making art a few years later and my art came from the same spiritual realm as Stevie’s; I always wanted to help others. Stevie and I are almost the same age. He could not see what was around him, but I couldn’t understand the things I could see. Stevie’s music helped me see the world differently. He always sang to help humans see.

“Lately, I’ve [also] been really digging Bob Dylan. My friend Matt Arnett turned me onto his music as we’ve been riding up and down the roads of life. I can’t stop listening to Trouble No More, the live recordings of his gospel era. I listened to the two albums non-stop, then learned there was a deluxe edition, which has six more CDs. Man, did that make me happy. I love that so many of the same songs are replayed, over and over, and each time they are different—like the way I make music. It’s like it changed according to the needs of the time.”



