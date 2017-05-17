$173 Million Sotheby’s Impressionist and Modern Sale Fizzles without $40 Million Star Lot

Sotheby’s headed into its Impressionist and Modern sale Tuesday night unexpectedly without its star lot.

The loss of Egon Schiele’s Danaë (1909), apparently within hours of the sale’s start, put the auction house on the back foot on Tuesday. The painting was estimated to sell for between $30 million and $40 million (roughly one-sixth of the night’s total sale estimate) and is described in the catalogue as “Schiele’s greatest early masterpiece.”

Still, the evening closed with $173.8 million in total sales, falling squarely within a presale estimate of between $147 million and $210.4 million that was revised downward, following the withdrawals of the Schiele and a work by Camille Pissarro.

The results represented a modest 10% uptick from November’s haul of $157.7 million, but fell significantly short of the $289.1 million Christie’s Impressionist and Modern sale the prior evening, suggesting the auction market hasn’t fully landed on solid ground after a 2016 marked by uncertainty and caution on the part of sellers.

“There was the odd slow patch, but for the most part that felt like an auction with a hell of a lot of momentum,” said Simon Shaw, Sotheby’s co-head of Impressionist and Modern art worldwide, following the sale. He pointed to the fact that, on average, four people competed for each lot with more than 10 bidders vying for a least one work.

Specialists at the auction house declined to specify why the auction’s cover lot had been withdrawn at the last-minute. But, presumably, the seller anticipated that Sotheby’s didn’t have the bids needed to secure a favorable result. At Monday night’s Christie’s sale, major paintings such as Pablo Picasso’s Femme assise, robe bleue (1939) were hammered to within-estimate but unspectacular results. Meanwhile, a Constantin Brancusi bronze, La muse endormie (1913), blew past its high estimate, setting off strong demand for sculpture that continued at Sotheby’s on Tuesday night.