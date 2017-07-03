18 Artists Tackle America’s “School-to-Prison Pipeline”

We tell young American students that working hard will inevitably lead to college and, from there, a lucrative career in the future—that academic success translates into socio-economic mobility.

But an exhibition at Brooklyn art space Smack Mellon tells a different story: that of poor students of color who face consistent disenfranchisement more than 60 years after Brown v. Board of Education. Curated by Katie Fuller and Larry Ossei-Mensah, “Race and Revolution: Still Separate – Still Unequal” has the difficult task of illuminating the subtle, pernicious tactics used to separate underprivileged minority students from their white peers.

A major focus of the exhibition--which brings together the work of 18 artists, many of whom work as public school teachers around New York City—is the infamous “school-to-prison pipeline,” wherein children stuck in a failing public education system are funneled into the juvenile criminal justice system (and beyond). Along the way, students are subject to a lethal cocktail of resegregation policies, from redistricting to overly harsh disciplinary measures.

Many high schools decorate their hallways with banners advertising plum universities, an aspirational nod to the future. Olalekan Jeyifous’s colorful banners in “Still Separate – Still Unequal” give this familiar sight a sinister spin, replacing college crests with icons of surveillance and punishment.

Statistics surrounding resegregation appear on the banners themselves. The Enforcers (2017) focuses on police presence within public schools, and how black and Latino students are 3.5 times more likely to be suspended from school than whites. (That might actually be generous: The Civil Rights Data Collection at the Department of Education suggests that they are actually 4 times more likely.)