18 New Dealers to Watch at Art Basel in Miami Beach

Tyler Rollins founded his New York gallery over a decade ago, where he presented solo exhibitions of artists from Southeast Asia who did not yet have representation in the U.S. Today, he remains committed to the region, propelling one of few such gallery programs in the country.

Curator Ian Alteveer of the Metropolitan Museum of Art credits Rollins for his “support of some of the most compelling and engaged artists from South and Southeast Asia,” and notes that the gallery introduced him to the works of Tiffany Chung, Pinaree Sanpitak, and Sopheap Pich, whose sculptures were shown at the Met in 2013.

The gallery has shown in the main sector at Art Basel in Hong Kong for the past few years, which Rollins called “a fantastic platform for us.” But the time was right to try his hand at Art Basel’s stateside iteration, he said.

“Interest in contemporary art from Southeast Asia has grown considerably in the U.S. over the past 10 years,” Rollins says, “not just in New York but across the country.”

In Miami, the gallery focuses its booth in the Nova sector to Filipino artist Manuel Ocampo, whose work was included in the Philippine Pavilion at the Venice Biennale this year. The booth will feature new paintings addressing American colonialism in the Philippines. The pieces reflect on the artist’s early works that were included in the seminal 1992 exhibition at MOCA L.A., “Helter Skelter: L.A. Art in the 1990s.” (The artist spent his formative early years as an artist in California, in the late 1980s and early ‘90s.)

“The paintings explore the role of visual representations in colonial expansion—both as complicit agents and as modes of resistance,” Rollins says, “while also pointing to the return to the fore of popular consciousness many identity issues that were so prominent in the 1980s.”



