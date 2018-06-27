These 18th-Century Paintings of Interracial Mexican Families Are Based on a Lie

In 18th-century Mexico, a curious genre of painting was born. Then the capital of Spanish America and known as New Spain, Mexico was inhabited by Amerindians (indigenous people of the Americas), Spaniards, and Africans (whom the Spanish brought over as slaves). Fueled by social anxieties, Spaniards began commissioning paintings to illustrate the process of racial mixing, or miscegenation. Known as casta paintings, these artworks aimed to portray interracial couples and their children in domestic scenes, embellished with detailed depictions of typical dress, local produce, and landscapes. But they were far from factual, and informed by deep prejudices.

“The genre’s premise…purported that successive combinations of Spaniards and Indians resulted in a vigorous race of ‘pure’ or white Spaniards, while the mixing of Spaniards and Indians with Africans led to racial degeneration,” wrote LACMA curator Ilona Katzew, a leading scholar on the subject, in the wall text of her exhibition “ Painted in Mexico, 1700–1790: Pinxit Mexici .” Small inscriptions printed onto the paintings, with terms for distinct combinations of races, only reinforced the paintings’ fictive narratives and racist underpinnings. And while they can only truly be understood in their original context, casta paintings remain remarkably jarring three centuries on with their deftly painted scenes, nonchalant classifications, and bewildering implications.

Casta, the Spanish word for caste, referred to New Spain’s mixed-race people and the hierarchical system whereby socioeconomic status was tied to race. A typical casta work involved either a set of 16 related paintings or a single work divided into 16 compartments, with each scene illustrating different interracial couples and their kin; as the scenes progress, they transition from the supposedly most “superior” families to the least. Accompanying phrases painted onto the canvas spin an elaborate web of terms for mixed-race people and their descendants. “The paintings attempt to chart out the process of miscegenation, but ultimately lay bare the impossibility of distilling society into a fixed number of variables,” Katzew told Artsy.