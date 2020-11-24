19 Collectors on the Art They Bought in 2020

It was created in 2019, and viewing it in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic really struck a chord for us; it felt prophetic in just how strongly that anxiety would be felt by us (and the world, really).





Would you say you’ve been more or less active as collectors in 2020 than in years past?

This year hasn’t necessarily changed our level of activity, but rather has made us reflect on our roles as collectors and has changed what those activities are. More than anything, it has pushed us to think of collecting more as a practice than a series of acquisitions. With many shows being upended and everyone staying home, we found ourselves spending more time doing virtual studio visits and connecting with other collectors, curators, galleries, etc. A silver lining has been being able to do this with people outside of New York and taking more time for personal connection. Particularly in reaction to COVID-19, we’ve also been thinking about how we can support artists in their practices, and have started a pilot program to provide studio space for those who have been impacted.





Are there any artists you’re looking forward to collecting or supporting in 2021?