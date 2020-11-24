19 Collectors on the Art They Bought in 2020

During the lockdown, when everything was closed and schooling was remote, I wondered about the children from township schools who had no means nor access to remote learning. I thought back to my early schooling in black townships during apartheid. I remembered the artwork from visiting the family sometime last year. I sought to acquire the artwork, which resonated with my primary schooling, when we used slates in our first year of schooling, which was called sub A. It also made me think of ’s
photograph from 1960 of students kneeling on a floor in a classroom to write, from his seminal book House of Bondage
(1967).
Would you say you’ve been more or less active as a collector in 2020 than in years past?
I have been less active, considering the challenging period we are experiencing with curtailed means of income. In October I was among the facilitators participating in the Ubuciko Professional Development Programme for Visual Artists weeklong workshop, an initiative by a collaboration of art organisations the Arts & Culture Trust, an inspiring individual, Rolihlahla Mhlanga, and Kgalee Contemporary, which was supported by a Johannesburg Property company PARETO. I delivered a virtual master class to early career artists called “Navigating the Art Market and Understanding how Value is Ascribed to an Artwork.” This brought me into contact with a young and promising photographer, Mpumelelo Buthelezi, whose work I have developed an interest in.
Are there any artists you’re looking forward to collecting or supporting in 2021?
The photographer I have just mentioned, Mpumelelo Buthelezi. I am looking at acquiring one of his photographs and to continue supporting him where feasible. For his young age, he brings so much emotion, dedication, judgement, and precision to his photography. He has a very promising career ahead of him.