The 1950s Housewife Who Became the Grandmother of New York’s Underground Art Scene

For over 40 years, the little statuette has resided on a shelf in my curiosities cabinet beside a hippopotamus tooth and other personal treasures. It was made out of a pair of women’s shoes, bound together with twine and spray-painted gold. The spike heels resemble outstretched arms and its folded toes recall the legs of a headless female torso—as if the tiny sculpture were an archeological artifact recovered from the dust of mid-20th century America.

The piece was made in 1967 by an artist named May Wilson. But her identity has long been overshadowed by the reputation of the person who gave it to me—Ray Johnson. Best known as a pioneer of mail art, Johnson eschewed gallery shows and art dealers. Instead, he stuffed envelopes with photocopies of his drawings, magazine clippings, and assorted bric-a-brac, and mailed them to his collectors, friends, and fans. His philosophy was that art should be free, a gift from one person to another. The gift of my May Wilson was typical Ray.

While Johnson was widely known in the New York art world of the 1970s and ’80s, Wilson’s work attracted the attention of just a small coterie of admirers. Only in the years since her death in 1986 has she gained overdue recognition—not only as a collaborator on the mail art network dubbed the New York Correspondance School (deliberately misspelled by the pun-obsessed Johnson), but as an important artist in her own right. Wilson made a point of overturning conventional notions of 20th-century womanhood via neo-Dada collages made by cutting Playboy centerfolds into patterns resembling doilies or “snowflakes,” as she called them; her “Ridiculous Portraits,” pasting the faces from selfies taken in a Times Square photobooth onto pictures of women through the ages; and the artist’s assemblages, made of discarded kitchen utensils, children’s dolls, and women’s shoes.

Her singular, acerbic vision of woman-as-object seems especially relevant at a time of Hollywood mogul molesters, plus a pussy-grabbing President and a predatory art magazine publisher. Yet, for the most part, Wilson remains an obscure figure in the art world. Who was she?