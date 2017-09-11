Seeing the 1960s and ’70s through the Lens of the NYPD

The four photographs look like voyeuristic scenes out of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, imbuing a relatively banal scene with the aura of a mysterious plot. We see two casually dressed men approach a third figure, standing in front of a nondescript building with an unlit pipe in his mouth. They hand him what looks like a book of matches, which he accepts, appearing to strike one before returning the pack. The trio is entirely unaware of the photographer—a police officer—snapping their rendezvous from a short distance away. We’re left not knowing the identities of any of the men, or indeed why they were worthy of police attention in the first place.

This group of photographs was never intended to hang in a gallery. They’re surveillance images, part of a curated array of dozens of similar New York City Police Department-produced photos on view in “Unlikely Historians: Materials collected by NYPD surveillance teams, 1960–1975,” which runs through February 28th at the New York City Municipal Archives. (Two staffers from the institution curated the selections.) It’s a unique opportunity to see how photographs once meant to act as evidence reveal the city’s history, however accidentally.

Taken as a whole, the exhibition provides an intimate glimpse of a politically charged, turbulent decade-and-a-half. Some photos appear similar to those taken by activists and photojournalists of the time—except for the crucial difference that the NYPD’s surveillance shots were taken from the other side of the police barricades. These camera-wielding cops were documenting not for posterity or the papers, but for prosecutions.