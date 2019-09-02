This 1968 Photo Series Captured the Peak of California’s Counterculture

When Stock landed in California again in 1968, he felt that the state was “gloryville,” where the “pursuit of the best of all possible worlds” reigned, as he penned in the introduction to the photo book. But on his cruise from the state’s southernmost beach communities to its northern communes, Stock captured a more complex, less utopian reality. As 1970 neared, a deep apprehension permeated the California zeitgeist. Residents were wary of a future built on space travel and the ongoing Vietnam and Cold Wars, and their faith in hippiedom’s peace-and-love mantra wavered. “Those realities are all documented in this series,” Pollock explained. “You can see some of that apprehension, some of that tension, and some of that humor as people dealt with it.”

At the book’s best (and it’s all good), Stock captured people trying to make sense of the world, through community, art, spirituality, or science. A photo of two euphoric hippies embracing on horseback in Marin county—beatnik bohemia’s unofficial headquarters—gives way to images of scientists tinkering in jet propulsion labs; surfers on their way to the water; free-love-filled nudist colonies; and even one striking portrait of Anton Szandor LaVey, the self-appointed high priest of the Church of Satan, which LaVey founded in San Francisco in 1966. Perhaps the book’s most famous picture shows a woman perched above a crowded Venice music festival, dancing alone at the altar of rock and roll. “Technological and spiritual quests vibrate throughout the state, intermingling,” Stock wrote in the book, “often creating the ethereal.”