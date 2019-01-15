How 19th-Century Artists Envisioned the Apocalypse

The legend of the Great Flood transcends major world religions (Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism) and offers the perfect narrative for the new year. In every version of the tale, some type of catastrophic aquatic disaster washes away all of the animals and sinning humans that haven’t boarded the boat built by one virtuous man. Once pared down and purified, mankind has a unique chance to start over. Call it Marie Kondo–ing the world.

If the famous ark parable offers hope for renewal, it’s considerably more frightening to anyone who believes the apocalypse is imminent. This interminable state of dread has inspired worshippers and run-of-the-mill neurotics, as well as artists and writers, for millennia. About a century before Dr. Leo Sternbach invented tranquilizing benzodiazepines, the British suffered from a unique brand of doomsday malaise.