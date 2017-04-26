Not to say that the Temple of Dendur’s pre-Met existence didn’t have some thrills of its own. Completed by 10 B.C., it was built in southern Egypt during the reign of Augustus Caesar, the first Roman emperor. Diplomacy is in its bones: As the story goes, it was built for a local Nubian ruler who helped the Romans win a battle. His sons had drowned in the Nile—a death, in Egyptian mythology, that leads to deification—and the temple is devoted to the two boys alongside the Egyptian goddess Isis. The sacred structure features reliefs that depict the emperor Augustus styled as a pharaoh, a curious mix of Roman and Egyptian influences. It also boasts more recent additions, including the names of a 19th-century British naval officer and Italian Egyptologist carved into the stone.

But Dendur’s story gets especially dramatic in the late 1950s, when Egypt began preparations for the new Aswan High Dam off the Nile. Although the proposal would provide irrigation and hydroelectric power to Egypt’s growing population, it would also drown several ancient structures built along the river’s banks—Dendur among them. With the Egyptian government lacking resources to pay for the relocation of the ancient structures, UNESCO launched a fundraising campaign, and the U.S stepped up to the plate. According to some sources, it was Jacqueline Kennedy who urged JFK to convince Congress to approve the $10 million contribution to the cause. In return, Egypt offered the U.S. the Temple of Dendur.

Johnson’s administration inherited the task of deciding which institution would receive the temple. As a November 1968 New York Magazine story recalled, “Philadelphia was interested in it, Baltimore, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Memphis. There was a real estate operator in Florida; Southern Illinois University was thinking of putting the temple in the Buckminster Fuller geodesic dome after Expo was over; and a group of towns in Southern Illinois with names like Cairo (the ‘little Egypt of Illinois’) found in the coincidence of nomenclature sufficient reason for wanting the temple.”