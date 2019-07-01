20 Art Dealers on Their First Jobs in the Art World

“The manager welcomed me by saying, ‘I have to go now. Here are the keys and the alarm code. Close at seven and come back tomorrow.’”
“I remember that the gallery’s owners once suggested I buy an Hermès handbag that cost the equivalent of about two months’ salary.”
“One of the worst moments was when I crashed into the back of my boss’s brand-new Volkswagen Passat. I thought I was going to die.”
“The other two department interns were children of European art collectors. They each claimed a desk and a computer. I worked at the computer-less, round communal table.”
“I don’t know if interns these days even know how to mail a letter, let alone deal with figuring out the special rate for nonprofit organizations, which required an additional, special sticker.”
“Anyone who gets involved in this business must be aware that it is not about going from party to party, from opening to opening—if you do it well, it is about everything else.”
“I was living with my parents when I got the interview, so my mom took me to the Bebe store to purchase a new suit.”
“The first time I had to get Marc Jacobs on the phone for Andrea was so exciting that I talked about it for weeks.”
Corrections: An earlier version of this article referred to Peggy Leboeuf as Principal Partner of Perrotin, Lebouf’s title is Partner; to Bridget Finn as Director of Reyes | Finn, Finn’s title is Partner; and to Carla Camacho as Director of Sales at Lehmann Maupin, Camacho’s title is Partner.