20 Art Dealers on Their First Jobs in the Art World

My first job internship lasted less than a day. I was 23 or 24, studying in Paris, and had just started an internship at a prestigious gallery. Nothing seemed to go right. By the time the first hour was over, I knew I didn’t want to work there. By lunchtime, I was already bored to death. Then, out of nowhere, someone came over and asked if anyone would be game to give a hand to the young gallery upstairs—I immediately volunteered. That’s how I met Emmanuel Perrotin. He was getting ready for a fair and running all over the place. In an instant, I was alone in his gallery and entrusted with matters while he attended to business elsewhere. I had to answer the phone. Most of the calls were in English, and I couldn’t understand a word.

My first salary was exactly 6,797 French francs before taxes (about $1,177). It was the minimum wage at that time. In order to make ends meet, I also worked as a photographer’s assistant and taught ice skating. I took on any and all small jobs I could find.

It was just Emmanuel and me at the gallery. I compiled a lot of press reviews. Prior to 2000, most of the exchanges we had were on paper…thank god for the internet revolution!



