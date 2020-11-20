20 Artists on the Work They Made in 2020

The relationship between the figures and their environment is fundamental to the sense of disorientation that I am hoping to achieve in this series. Swirling flora and fauna distort the sense of space and time. I wanted the natural elements to be especially pronounced in order to capture the fragile balance with the world around us. Many of the figures are seated beside plants that are either wilting and dying, or blooming and budding, signaling the cycle of life, death, and time. It is an examination of how time can shift both physical and mental landscapes.





How did the events of 2020 impact you as an artist? Did your outlook as an artist change?

Life as an artist is already fairly isolating, as I typically spend most of my time working alone in my studio. Therefore, the pandemic didn’t directly impact my daily routine as drastically as it did others.

I was working late one night in my studio when I received the news that two upcoming exhibitions were going to be canceled. My plan to start a residency at the Vermont Studio Center was also postponed, which was disappointing as well. Following this, I felt a bit deflated and took a pause from painting for over a month. Painting at this point seemed frivolous, and I questioned my contribution to the world at a time of so much suffering. I was forced back into the studio with a deadline for a commission, and the project reignited my momentum and motivation.