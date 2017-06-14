The 20 Best Booths at Art Basel in Basel

After a marathon six-week circuit—spanning the Venice Biennale, documenta 14 in Athens and Kassel, and the once-a-decade sculpture projects in Muenster—the art world arrives for Art Basel, the Swiss mega-fair whose 48th edition opened to VIPs this morning.

This year’s fair brings together 291 galleries from 35 countries, including newcomers from Egypt and New Zealand who are among a slew of promising first-time exhibitors. As ever, many galleries have made a concerted effort to bring their best to Basel—from standout solo presentations by emerging artists to historic showings of rare work that hasn’t been seen in decades. Below, we highlight 20 booths you should be sure not to miss as you make the rounds.







