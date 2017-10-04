The 20 Best Booths at Frieze London and Frieze Masters

London’s Frieze has swung open its doors to commence the fall season. Now in its 15th year, Frieze London gathers no fewer than 160 galleries from 31 countries beneath its massive white tent in Regent’s Park. Programming ranges from the curated section “Sex Work: Feminist Art & Radical Politics,” presenting pioneering feminist artists of the 1970s and ’80s, to Focus, the future-generation gallery sector focusing on emerging artists, co-curated by SculptureCenter’s Ruba Katrib.

Meanwhile, a short stroll through the park’s majestic greens brings you to the sixth edition of Frieze Masters, where more than 130 galleries present work made before the year 2000—whether that’s Lynda Benglis’s 1974 Artforum centerfold or Dan Flavin’s first-ever fluorescent. Between both fairs, you’ll encounter some 1,000 artists spanning 6,000 years of art history. That’s a daunting array, so we’ve combed the aisles for you to bring you the 20 presentations you absolutely cannot miss.



