$157,159,000
Amedeo Modigliani, Nu Couché (Sur Le Côté Gauche), 1917
Sotheby’s New York, May 14, 2018
Amedeo Modigliani, Nu couché (sur le côté gauche), 1917. Courtesy of Sotheby’s.
$115,000,000
Pablo Picasso, Fillette à la corbeille fleurie, 1905
Christie’s New York, May 8, 2018
Pablo Picasso, Fillette à la corbeille fleurie, 1905. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$91,875,000
Edward Hopper, Chop Suey, 1929
Christie’s New York, November 13, 2018
Edward Hopper, Chop Suey, 1929. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$90,312,500
David Hockney, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), 1972
Christie’s New York, November 15, 2018
David Hockney, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), 1972. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$85,812,500
Kasimir Malevich, Suprematist Composition, 1916
Christie’s New York, May 15, 2018
Kazimir Malevich, Suprematist Composition, 1916. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$84,687,500
Claude Monet, Nymphéas en fleur, ca. 1914–17
Christie’s New York, May 8, 2018
Claude Monet, Nymphéas en fleur, circa 1914-17. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$80,750,000
Henri Matisse, Odalisque couchée aux magnolias, 1923
Christie’s New York, May 8, 2018
Henri Matisse, Odalisque couchée aux magnolias, 1923. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$71,187,500
Constantin Brâncuși, La jeune fille sophistiquée (Portrait de Nancy Cunard), 1932
Christie’s New York, May 15, 2018
Constantin Brancusi, La jeune fille sophistiquée (Portrait de Nancy Cunard), 1928. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$68,937,504
Willem de Kooning, Woman as Landscape, ca. 1954–55
Christie’s New York, November 13, 2018
Willem de Kooning, Woman as Landscape, circa 1954-55. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$69,435,900 (£49,827,000)
Pablo Picasso, Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (Marie-Thérèse Walter), 1937
Sotheby’s London, February 28, 2018
Pablo Picasso, Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (Marie-Thérèse Walter), 1937. Courtesy of Sotheby’s.
$65,197,304 ($HK 510,371,000)
Zao Wou-Ki, Juin-Octobre 1985, 1985
Sotheby’s Hong Kong, September 30, 2018
Zao Wou-Ki, Juin-Octobre 1985, 1985. Courtesy of Sotheby’s.
$59,253,580 ($HK 463,600,000)
Su Shi, Wood and Rock, 1071–1101
Christie’s Hong Kong, November 26, 2018
Su Shi, Wood and Rock. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$57,864,252 (£41,859,000)
Pablo Picasso, La Dormeuse, 1932
Phillips London, March 8, 2018
Pablo Picasso, La Dormeuse, 1932. Courtesy of Phillips.
$55,437,500
Jackson Pollock, Composition with Red Strokes, 1950
Christie’s New York, November 13, 2018
Jackson Pollock, Composition with Red Strokes, 1950. Courtesy of Christie’s
$49,812,500
Francis Bacon, Study for Portrait, 1977
Christie’s New York, May 17, 2018
Francis Bacon, Study for Portrait, 1977. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$45,315,000
Jean-Michel Basquiat, Flexible, 1984
Phillips New York, May 17, 2018
Jean-Michel Basquiat, Flexible, 1984. Courtesy of Phillips.
$41,391,324 (CNY 287,500,000)
Pan Tianshou, View from the Peak, 1963
China Guardian Auctions Co., Ltd, November 20, 2018
Pan Tianshou, 无限风光,. Courtesy of China Guardian Auctions Co., Ltd.
$39,687,500
Vincent van Gogh, Vue de l’asile et de la Chapelle Saint-Paul de Mausole (Saint-Rémy), 1889
Christie’s New York, May 15, 2018
Vincent van Gogh, Vue de l’asile et de la Chapelle Saint-Paul de Mausole (Saint-Rémy), 1889. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$37,000,000
Andy Warhol, Double Elvis [Ferus Type], 1963
Christie’s New York, May 17, 2018
Andy Warhol, Double Elvis [Ferus Type], 1963. Courtesy of Christie’s.
$36,920,500
Pablo Picasso, Le Repos, 1932
Sotheby’s New York, May 14, 2018
Pablo Picasso, Le repos, 1932. Courtesy of Sotheby’s.