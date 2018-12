The star lot of the Rockefeller estate, touted as the “Sale of the Century” in Christie’s extensive marketing campaign,’s rare Rose Period masterpiece carried a $100 million estimate and an impeccable provenance, having been purchased by David Rockefeller from the estate of. But perhaps the fact that it so starkly presented a naked teenage girl, who was likely a prostitute, was a bit racy for some bidders, making the very small pool of potential buyers—collectors who can spend $100 million on a single painting—even smaller. When it came up for auction, the saleroom heard crickets: There was just one bidder, someone on the telephone with former post-war and contemporary head Loïc Gouzer, and they got it at a $102 million hammer, or $115 million with fees. The New York Times later revealed that it was purchased by the Nahmad family, and the prominent dealer-collectors loaned the work to the Musée d’Orsay in Paris for an exhibition this fall.