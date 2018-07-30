These 20 Female Artists Are Pushing Sculpture Forward

Detail of Doreen Garner, Rack of Those Ravaged and Unconsenting, for “White Man On a Pedestal,” at Pioneer Works, 2017. Courtesy of the artist.
Kris Lemsalu, Mysteriously conceived and deeply felt, 2018. Photo by Robert Glowacki. Courtesy of the artist, Temnikova & Kasela Gallery, and Koppe Astner Gallery.
Genesis Belanger, Acquiescence (bent hand), 2018. Courtesy of the artist.
Installation view of Rosha Yaghmai for “Made in L.A. 2018,” at the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, 2018. Photo by Brian Forrest. Courtesy of the artist and Kayne Griffin Corcoran.
Monika Grabuschnigg, What Shall I Swear By, 2017. Photo by Asaf Oren. Courtesy of Carbon 12.
Letha Wilson, Headlands Beach Steel Pipe Bend, 2018. Courtesy of the artist.
Letha Wilson, Bryce Canyon Lava Push, 2018. Courtesy of the artist.
Installation view of Juliana Cerqueira Leite, Blind Spot 2 for Lustwarande, at Oude Warande, Tilburg, Netherlands, 2015. Courtesy of the artist.
Sarah Peters, Woman with Headdress, 2015. Courtesy of the artist and Van Doren Waxter.
Sydney Shen, Sea, Storms, Rain, Steam, Fluid, Mud, Slime, Sludge, Prism, Salt, Time, Pressure, Shadow, 2017. Courtesy of the artist.
Jala Wahid
B. 1988, United Kingdom. Lives and works in London.
Jala Wahid, No Need To Survive Now II, 2017. Courtesy of the artist.
Julia Phillips, Exoticizer, Worn Out (Josephine Baker’s Belt), 2017. Courtesy of the artist.
Natalie Ball, Soldier Boys (series), 2017. Courtesy of the artist.
Mariana Castillo Deball, Vista de Ojos, 2014. Photo by Estudio Michel Zabé. Courtesy of the artist and kurimanzutto, Mexico City.
Davina Semo, “THEY’VE BECOME COMFORTABLE WITH THEIR MONEY,” SHE SAID, “THEY GENUINELY BELIEVE THEY’RE ENTITLED TO IT,” 2016. Courtesy of the artist and Marlborough Contemporary, New York and London.
Nnenna Okore, Here and Now, 2017. Courtesy of the artist.
Mercedes Dorame
B. 1980, United States. Lives and works in Los Angeles.
Detail of Mercedes Dorame, Orion’s Belt – Paahe’Sheshiiyot – A Map for Moving Between Worlds, “Made in L.A. 2018” at the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, 2018. Photo by Brian Forrest. Courtesy of the artist.
Installation view of Guan Xiao, Sunrise, 2015, at the 9th Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art, The Feuerle Collection, Berlin, 2016. Photo by Timo Ohler. Courtesy of the artist, Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler, Berlin, and Antenna Space, Shanghai
Gabriela Salazar, Matters in Shelter (and Place, Puerto Rico), 2018. Photo by Jerry L. Thompson for Storm King Art Center. Courtesy of the artist.
Marie Herwald Hermann, And dusk turned dawn, 2017. Photo by Tim Thayer. Courtesy of the artist.
Yasue Maetake, A Series of Three-Legged Idol, 2013-17. Courtesy of the artist.
Header image: Portrait of Sydney Shen by Heather Sten for Artsy.